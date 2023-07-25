World Mass protests on the streets: Water cannons, fights, several injured PHOTO/VIDEO Israeli police clashed with protesters after parliament passed a law limiting the powers of the Supreme Court. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 09:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Oded Balilty

A large number of citizens are protesting because the Knesset passed a bill on judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Dozens of protesters in Israel were arrested overnight in Jerusalem.



Police in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv also used water cannons with "stinking water" to disperse protesters blocking highways, and footage showed police brutally dealing with protesters.



Police officers tried to remove the protesters from the street, but some chained themselves to bicycle locks. With the help of water cannons, they managed to unblock the main road in Tel Aviv around one hour after midnight local time.



Three people were slightly injured yesterday when a car drove into a crowd of demonstrators in Israel who are protesting the adoption of a controversial judicial reform.

After the parliament approved the first part of the judicial reform, the Israeli police detained about 40 people during the protests



According to the radio station The Times of Israel, 18 protesters were detained for attacking police officers or disturbing the peace in Tel Aviv,… pic.twitter.com/K6ExQA4q4q — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 25, 2023

"We can keep arguing and fighting, but..."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ruling coalition will address the opposition in the coming days in order to renew talks on the controversial judicial reform that was adopted by the Knesset today.



Netanyahu emphasized that he tried until the last moment to reach a compromise with the opposition, but that, according to him, the opposition rejected every offer. He added that the talks will continue during the summer break in the Knesset, and even until November, the Jerusalem Post reports.

‼️ Durante la protesta tras la votación de la reforma judicial de Netanyahu, un coche ha atropellado a manifestantes israelíes en Tel Aviv. Se reportan 3 heridos.



🔗 Más información: https://t.co/oHGfJ1fJgT#IsraelProtests #Israel #JudicialReform pic.twitter.com/gIL2byVlyP — NexoLatino (@Nexo_Latino) July 25, 2023

"We can continue to argue and fight, but we can also talk and come to an agreement," the Israeli prime minister said in a video address.



He said that no party will take over the Supreme Court.



"That must not happen. It will not happen while we are in power," he said.