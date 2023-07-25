World The commander was killed The commander of the Russian Leningrad Regiment, Colonel Yevgeny Vashutin, was mortally wounded on July 14. Source: index.hr Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He was killed when he tried to help the besieged members of the Storm detachment, reported Fontanka, a local media outlet in St. Petersburg.



President of the Assembly of St. Petersburg, Alexander Belsky, expressed his condolences and said that Vashutin died trying to help Russian soldiers who were surrounded by Ukrainians.



"The colonel and the support group advanced towards the detachment. Their movement was noticed by the enemy, and the commander and his soldiers engaged in combat with the enemy. During the conflict, Colonel Vashutin was cut off from his comrades and was seriously wounded. Despite the self-help measures taken, he died, selflessly fighting until the last moment," said Belsky.