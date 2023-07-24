World Greta Thunberg convicted Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was sentenced to a fine of 215 euros. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 24, 2023 | 16:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Andreas Hillergren/TT SWEDEN OUT

Thunberg was fined 215 euros for disobeying police orders to leave a climate protest in Malmö, Sweden, last month.



She denied the accusations, the BBC reported today. "My actions were justified," she said during the brief hearing.



Thunberg was part of a group of protesters who blocked the road for oil tankers in the port of Malmö.



She is accused of refusing to leave the gathering place when the police ordered her to do so.



"I believe we are in a situation that threatens our lives, health and property," she told the court, adding that "countless people" are at risk.