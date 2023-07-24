World 0

The losses are big, huge: The liquidation of the soldiers has been carried out

In the course of July, Ukrainian units lost around 900 people while trying to cross the left bank of the Dnieper.

Source: Sputnik
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/inv.amin baktash
This was announced by the acting governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo.

The Russian army successfully repelled all enemy attacks, in three weeks more than 30 motor boats, 2 tanks, 28 howitzers, two multi-barrel systems and two radars were destroyed.

Also, according to Saldo, 7 ammunition warehouses and two command posts were destroyed.

The enemy suffered most of his losses when he tried to cross the Dnieper in the area of the Kinburn Hair and the Antonovsky Bridge.

World

