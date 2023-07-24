Chaos doesn't cease: Emergency evacuation ordered PHOTO/VIDEO
Greek Fire Service announced today that 64 new forest fires have broken out, and that members of the firefighting units are fighting a total of 82 fires.Source: Tanjug
Greek firefighters also fought the fire last night in Agios, Corfu, Karystos, Rhodes and Ilikis, and citizens in Evia were ordered to evacuate from houses located in threatened areas, reports Kathimerini.
Greece's Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection announced the "largest ever evacuation due to forest fires in Greece" and Konstantia Dimoglidou, Greek police spokeswoman, confirmed that more than 30,000 people have been evacuated across the country so far.
🚨🇬🇷 The fire in Corfu seems to have been brought under control by planes and helicopters. I hope there isn't a fire anywhere else.#Ροδος #φωτιά #Rhodes #Φωτιες #Greece #Ροδοςπυρκαγια #Πυρκαγια #κερκυρα pic.twitter.com/sTapMQWR47— Eren 𝕮🇹🇷 (@Eren50855570) July 24, 2023
Rhodes Fire Department spokesman Yannis Artofios confirmed that the fire front was moving eastward, according to Malone and Massari, but stressed that it was not currently threatening populated areas.
According to him, hundreds of firefighters and volunteers fought the fire during the night.
🚨🇬🇷 The Greek island of Corfu continues to burn. local people on the island are trying to put out the fire on their own. very dangerous.#Ροδος #φωτιά #Rhodes #Φωτιες #Greece #Ροδοςπυρκαγια #Πυρκαγια #κερκυρα pic.twitter.com/BoG15SroD8— Eren 𝕮🇹🇷 (@Eren50855570) July 23, 2023
A state of emergency was declared in the South Rhodes municipal unit by the decision of the Secretary General of Civil Protection.
In Corfu, members of the fire service were trying to stop the spread of the front of the fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in the area of Peritheia, in the north of Corfu, and is moving in a southeast direction.
#Corfu images from Nissaki, last night and this morning….thankfully our friends are safe. pic.twitter.com/V8K6vh7x1P— 🌸BornWithRights🌸🟥 (@MCTYC98) July 24, 2023
So far, the settlements of Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palaia Perithia, Sinia, Viglatouri, Nissaki, Rou, Katakolo, Kentroma, Tritsi, Kokokilas, Sarakiniatika, Plagia, Kalami, Vlachatika and Kavaleraina have been evacuated.
As announced by the Greek Coast Guard, an operation was carried out to rescue people from Nissaki Beach on Corfu, in which six Coast Guard ships, seven small capacity private vessels, two large capacity private vessels and one tugboat participated.