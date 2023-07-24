World Chaos doesn't cease: Emergency evacuation ordered PHOTO/VIDEO Greek Fire Service announced today that 64 new forest fires have broken out, and that members of the firefighting units are fighting a total of 82 fires. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 24, 2023 | 11:12 Tweet Share Tanjug/Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP

Greek firefighters also fought the fire last night in Agios, Corfu, Karystos, Rhodes and Ilikis, and citizens in Evia were ordered to evacuate from houses located in threatened areas, reports Kathimerini.



Greece's Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection announced the "largest ever evacuation due to forest fires in Greece" and Konstantia Dimoglidou, Greek police spokeswoman, confirmed that more than 30,000 people have been evacuated across the country so far.

Rhodes Fire Department spokesman Yannis Artofios confirmed that the fire front was moving eastward, according to Malone and Massari, but stressed that it was not currently threatening populated areas.



According to him, hundreds of firefighters and volunteers fought the fire during the night.

A state of emergency was declared in the South Rhodes municipal unit by the decision of the Secretary General of Civil Protection.



In Corfu, members of the fire service were trying to stop the spread of the front of the fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in the area of Peritheia, in the north of Corfu, and is moving in a southeast direction.

#Corfu images from Nissaki, last night and this morning….thankfully our friends are safe. pic.twitter.com/V8K6vh7x1P — 🌸BornWithRights🌸🟥 (@MCTYC98) July 24, 2023

So far, the settlements of Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palaia Perithia, Sinia, Viglatouri, Nissaki, Rou, Katakolo, Kentroma, Tritsi, Kokokilas, Sarakiniatika, Plagia, Kalami, Vlachatika and Kavaleraina have been evacuated.



As announced by the Greek Coast Guard, an operation was carried out to rescue people from Nissaki Beach on Corfu, in which six Coast Guard ships, seven small capacity private vessels, two large capacity private vessels and one tugboat participated.