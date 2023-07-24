World A battalion is formed, an urgent call is made Warsaw will form an engineering battalion that will be deployed in the city of Augustów in the Suwałki Gap, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced. Source: Sputnik Monday, July 24, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share Foto: Artur Widak / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

The corridor is located between Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad region.



"An engineering battalion will soon be formed in Augustów. It is another military unit that we are creating from scratch, and I assure you that it will not be the last," said the minister.



According to the Polish portal "Fakt", upon his arrival in Augustów, Blaszczak invited young people to join the new battalion, which, according to him, will start recruiting at the end of the year.



Polish state officials have repeatedly stated that the most sensitive direction, from a military point of view, is the hypothetical "Suwałki Corridor" - a part of the territory in the area of the town of Suwałka in northeastern Poland, located between Belarus and the Kaliningrad region of Russia. The length of that corridor is about one hundred kilometers. It was announced earlier that the Polish authorities decided to transfer combat units from the west to the east. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Polish leaders, judging by everything, are counting on forming a coalition under the protection of the North Atlantic Alliance in order to intervene in the Ukrainian conflict and tear off as large a piece of the pie as possible in order to regain, as they consider, their historical territories - today's Western Ukraine.



He also said that it is well known that Poles also fantasize about Belarusian territories.