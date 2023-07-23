World Ukrainians in trouble; Zelensky acknowledged: ''We have no ammunition'' President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, admitted today that the Ukrainian counter-offensive was delayed due to a lack of ammunition. Source: Tanjug Sunday, July 23, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He added that its delay allowed Russia to strengthen its defenses.



"We had plans to start in the spring. But we didn't, because, frankly, we didn't have enough ammunition and weapons and we don't have enough brigades that are adequately trained for these weapons, in addition, the training missions were held outside Ukraine," Zelensky said, the Brussels portal Politico reported.



Zelensky stated that this gave Russia time to lay minefields and build several lines of defense. He pointed out that the Russians had more time than they needed, which is why they built more defense lines. "Indeed, there are many mines on our land," Zelensky emphasized and added that this was the reason why the pace of Ukraine's counter-offensive actions was slower.



"We didn't want to lose our people, our personnel. And our soldiers didn't want to lose their equipment because of that," said Zelensky.