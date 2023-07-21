World Devastating tornado hit Italy, terrifying footage released VIDEO Italy was hit by a tornado today, and terrifying footage can be seen on social media. Source: Blic Friday, July 21, 2023 | 14:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

A violent storm, with extreme phenomena such as whirlwinds and "balls" of hail larger than tennis balls, up to 7-8 centimeters in diameter, affected the northern part of Lombardy - as well as Veneto - between Thursday night and Friday morning.



On Friday morning, a tornado arrived in the northeastern part of Milan. Firefighters performed about 110 interventions on floods, covering roofs and fallen trees after the violent storm "bomb".