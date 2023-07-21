Devastating tornado hit Italy, terrifying footage released VIDEO
Italy was hit by a tornado today, and terrifying footage can be seen on social media.Source: Blic
A violent storm, with extreme phenomena such as whirlwinds and "balls" of hail larger than tennis balls, up to 7-8 centimeters in diameter, affected the northern part of Lombardy - as well as Veneto - between Thursday night and Friday morning.
On Friday morning, a tornado arrived in the northeastern part of Milan. Firefighters performed about 110 interventions on floods, covering roofs and fallen trees after the violent storm "bomb".
BREAKING: Tornado in Milan, Italy. pic.twitter.com/GJOh1DQvDW— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 21, 2023