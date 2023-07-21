World The Russians threaten; They are destroyed War in Ukraine – 513th day. Source: B92 Friday, July 21, 2023 | 11:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Russia's Defense Ministry said it "continued to retaliate" for Ukraine's attack on buildings in Crimea, targeting targets in the Black Sea ports of Odessa and Nikolaev.



On the other hand, Washington strongly condemned the Russian attacks, pointing out that Moscow plans to target civilian ships as well.

The Russians threatened

⚡️National Resistance Center: Russia threatens Ukrainians who don't take passports with deportation.



Russia forced Kherson Oblast village residents to take Russian passports, threatening them with deportation to Russia, the National Resistance Center reported on July 20. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 21, 2023

Latest report published

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 July 2023.



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZMjcLSW7rq — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 21, 2023

The mayor of Odessa: Russian rockets destroyed 120 tons of agricultural products

Russian missiles hit the warehouses of agricultural products of a company in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, injuring two people, the regional chief said.



"The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley," he said in the Telegram messaging application.