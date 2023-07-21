The Russians threaten; They are destroyed
War in Ukraine – 513th day.Source: B92
Russia's Defense Ministry said it "continued to retaliate" for Ukraine's attack on buildings in Crimea, targeting targets in the Black Sea ports of Odessa and Nikolaev.
On the other hand, Washington strongly condemned the Russian attacks, pointing out that Moscow plans to target civilian ships as well.
The Russians threatened
⚡️National Resistance Center: Russia threatens Ukrainians who don't take passports with deportation.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 21, 2023
Russia forced Kherson Oblast village residents to take Russian passports, threatening them with deportation to Russia, the National Resistance Center reported on July 20.
Latest report published
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 July 2023.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 21, 2023
The mayor of Odessa: Russian rockets destroyed 120 tons of agricultural products
Russian missiles hit the warehouses of agricultural products of a company in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, injuring two people, the regional chief said.
"The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley," he said in the Telegram messaging application.