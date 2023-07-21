World 0

An unexpected announcement came from Kyiv: He has been dismissed

An unexpected announcement came from Kyiv - the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed the Ambassador to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaiko.

Source: Jutarnji list
Share
Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP
Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP

No reason for dismissal has been given yet.

The presidential order also states that Prystaiko has also been removed from the post of Ukraine's representative at the International Maritime Organization.

Prystajko has been the ambassador of Ukraine in London since July 20, 2020.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

It has been decided: Poland sends soldiers

Poland decided to move military units to the east due to the presence of "Wagner" group in Belarus, Secretary of Defense Committee, Zbigniew Hoffman, announced.

World Friday, July 21, 2023 10:08 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

It's coming in the afternoon

Significantly more pleasant weather compared to the previous days is envisaged today, while in the afternoon a stronger development of cloudiness is expected.

World Thursday, July 20, 2023 14:19 Comments: 0
Foto: B92.net
page 1 of 27 go to page