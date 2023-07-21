World An unexpected announcement came from Kyiv: He has been dismissed An unexpected announcement came from Kyiv - the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed the Ambassador to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaiko. Source: Jutarnji list Friday, July 21, 2023 | 11:22 Tweet Share Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP

No reason for dismissal has been given yet.



The presidential order also states that Prystaiko has also been removed from the post of Ukraine's representative at the International Maritime Organization.



Prystajko has been the ambassador of Ukraine in London since July 20, 2020.