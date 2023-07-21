World 0

It has been decided: Poland sends soldiers

Poland decided to move military units to the east due to the presence of "Wagner" group in Belarus, Secretary of Defense Committee, Zbigniew Hoffman, announced.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

"The committee analyzed possible threats, such as the dislocation of units of the Wagner group. Therefore, the Minister of National Defense, the chairman of the Committee, Mariusz Błaszczak, decided to move our military formations from the west to the east of Poland," Hoffmann told the PAP agency, reports Reuters.

He added that the training or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner paramilitary group are "undoubtedly a provocation".

On Wednesday, a video was published on social networks showing the head of "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin greeting his fighters in Belarus, telling them that for now they will not participate in the war in Ukraine, but that they will make Belarus the second strongest army in the world.

Belarusian Defense Ministry later said fighters from the paramilitary group had begun training Belarusian special forces at a military training ground just a few kilometers from the border with NATO member Poland.

