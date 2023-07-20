World 2

The conditions for the use of nuclear weapons have been met

The conditions have been met for nuclear weapons to be used, it was said.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

By deploying American strategic weapons in South Korea, Pyongyang's conditions for using nuclear weapons have been met, North Korea said.

North Korea's Ministry of Defense has accused the US and South Korea of escalating tensions in the region, state news agency KCNA reported, Reuters reports.

The British agency says the allegations relate to a US nuclear-powered submarine that arrived in port in the southern South Korean city of Busan earlier this week.

On Tuesday, an American soldier entered North Korea without permission, after which he was detained by local authorities. Official Pyongyang has yet to comment on the incident.

Read more
Comments 2
Read
Send your comment

World

It's coming in the afternoon

Significantly more pleasant weather compared to the previous days is envisaged today, while in the afternoon a stronger development of cloudiness is expected.

World Thursday, July 20, 2023 14:19 Comments: 0
Foto: B92.net

"It's Kurti's fault"

Representatives of the opposition in Kosovo believe that relations between Kosovo and Albania are at the lowest point in history, reports RTV21.

World Wednesday, July 19, 2023 12:12 Comments: 1
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 27 go to page