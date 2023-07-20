World The conditions for the use of nuclear weapons have been met The conditions have been met for nuclear weapons to be used, it was said. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 20:59 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

By deploying American strategic weapons in South Korea, Pyongyang's conditions for using nuclear weapons have been met, North Korea said.



North Korea's Ministry of Defense has accused the US and South Korea of escalating tensions in the region, state news agency KCNA reported, Reuters reports.



The British agency says the allegations relate to a US nuclear-powered submarine that arrived in port in the southern South Korean city of Busan earlier this week.



On Tuesday, an American soldier entered North Korea without permission, after which he was detained by local authorities. Official Pyongyang has yet to comment on the incident.