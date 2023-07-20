World It will arrive this afternoon Significantly more pleasant weather compared to the previous days is envisaged today, while in the afternoon a stronger development of cloudiness is expected. Source: B92 Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 14:19 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net

According to meteorologist Djordje Djurić, there will be plenty of sunny periods, and the maximum temperature will be from 28 to 32°C, warmer in the south, "Telegraf.rs" reports.



In the afternoon in the western and southwestern regions of Serbia, a stronger development of cloudiness is expected, with local showers and thunderstorms.



As Djurić stated, towards the end of the day and during the evening, this system will move across central Serbia towards the north and Vojvodina.



Thunderstorms like yesterday's are not expected. On Thursday, the heat will significantly lessen in the north of Serbia.



The wind will be weak from the north and northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 22°C, and maximum from 29°C in the north to 36°C in the south of Serbia.



In the evening, rare local showers are possible. Temperature at 22:00 from 20°C to 26°C.



On Friday, sunny and very warm with the development of clouds during the day with the possible occurrence of local showers with thunder at the end of the day in the north of Serbia.



"The region from the Alps, through the Western Balkans and Serbia to the Carpathians, from tomorrow afternoon to Saturday evening is expecting strong thunderstorm activity," warned the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 21°C, and maximum from 33°C in the north to 38°C in the south of Serbia. Showers in the north in the evening. Temperature at 10 p.m. from 20°C to 26°C.



On Saturday, a slightly lower and more pleasant temperature in the north of Serbia with possible local showers. It is still very warm in the south of Serbia.



On Sunday, the temperature will be lower and significantly less hot in all regions. It will be around 30°C on Sunday. At the beginning of next week, the heat is getting stronger again.



Just to recall, that last night a severe storm hit most of Serbia. Members of the Department for Emergency Situations evacuated 17 people, and there were injured.