World The Russians are surrounded? "At this point..." War in Ukraine – 512th day. Source: B92 Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 13:47

Ukraine is strengthening its forces on the northern border due to the arrival of fighters of the Wagner paramilitary formation in Belarus, and Ria Novosti reports that anti-tank trenches have been dug in the Chernihiv region on a stretch of more than 40 kilometers.



The attacks on Kyiv and Odessa, for which the Ukrainian authorities accuse Moscow, marked yesterday's day in Ukraine. Air raid sirens sounded across the country.

European Union: Sanctions against Russia for another six months

The European Union has extended all economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, reports TASS.



Banning measures against sectors of the Russian economy will last until the end of January 2024, according to the statement of the EU Council published in Brussels. Since the beginning of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine, Western countries have increased sanctions against the Russian Federation, which has led to higher prices of electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.



Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

Mykolaiv's on fire

''Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead... My condolences to the families and friends!

But the evil state has no missiles that are more powerful than our will to save lives, support each other and win.

I thank everyone who defends our cities, our people, our sky! I am grateful to all our warriors, rescuers, doctors, local authorities, volunteers... to everyone involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian terror!

I am grateful to the port workers who do their best to preserve our infrastructure! To the builders and repair teams who help people restore normal living conditions!

Together we will make it through this terrible time. And we will withstand the attacks of Russian evil'', Zelensky said.

Ukraine has started using banned US bombs

American newspaper The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has started using cluster bombs, which it recently received from the United States. Recall that cluster bombs are banned in more than 100 countries, but Russia has been using them in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion at the end of February last year.



Russian front lines in southeastern Ukraine are now under attack from these indiscriminate weapons that can remain unexploded after being fired.



The UN has said that Russia has used such banned bombs in populated areas of Ukraine at least 24 times since hostilities began.



Ukrainian Colonel Oleksandr Bakulin told the BBC earlier this week that the weapon was needed to "inflict maximum damage on enemy infantry". A Ukrainian official told the Washington Post at the time that the cluster bombs were fired at fortified Russian positions.