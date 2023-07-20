World 0

Zakharova on Srebrenica: Unacceptable demonization of Serbs

Russia has consistently advocated an objective investigation of all illegal actions directed against all ethnic groups, including Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats.

Source: RT.rs
Share
EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The demonization of the Serbs as a "genocidal" people is unacceptable, said the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova today, commenting on the 28th year since the crime in Srebrenica.

"The demonization of Serbs is contrary to international law and does not contribute to the achievement of real international peace," Zakharova said, after which she called on the public not to interpret the events from 1992 to 1995 by politicians, but by scientists and historians.

"The politicization of these issues only increases the inter-ethnic tension and cannot help solving tasks related to the strengthening of peace and security in the region," said the MFA of Russia.

At the same time, Zakharova pointed out that in recent days various fabrications about Russia's position on Srebrenica have been published in the BiH media. Arbitrary fabrications about our country's position on the issue, as it stated, Russia interprets as a deliberate provocation by the West.

"Russia consistently advocates for an objective investigation of illegal actions that were directed against all ethnic groups, including Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats, with the aim that the culprits, regardless of their national or religious affiliation, are deservedly punished," Zakharova said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

It will arrive this afternoon

Significantly more pleasant weather compared to the previous days is envisaged today, while in the afternoon a stronger development of cloudiness is expected.

World Thursday, July 20, 2023 14:19 Comments: 0
Foto: B92.net

"It's Kurti's fault"

Representatives of the opposition in Kosovo believe that relations between Kosovo and Albania are at the lowest point in history, reports RTV21.

World Wednesday, July 19, 2023 12:12 Comments: 1
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 27 go to page