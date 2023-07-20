World Zakharova on Srebrenica: Unacceptable demonization of Serbs Russia has consistently advocated an objective investigation of all illegal actions directed against all ethnic groups, including Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats. Source: RT.rs Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 13:42 Tweet Share EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The demonization of the Serbs as a "genocidal" people is unacceptable, said the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova today, commenting on the 28th year since the crime in Srebrenica.



"The demonization of Serbs is contrary to international law and does not contribute to the achievement of real international peace," Zakharova said, after which she called on the public not to interpret the events from 1992 to 1995 by politicians, but by scientists and historians.



"The politicization of these issues only increases the inter-ethnic tension and cannot help solving tasks related to the strengthening of peace and security in the region," said the MFA of Russia.



At the same time, Zakharova pointed out that in recent days various fabrications about Russia's position on Srebrenica have been published in the BiH media. Arbitrary fabrications about our country's position on the issue, as it stated, Russia interprets as a deliberate provocation by the West.



"Russia consistently advocates for an objective investigation of illegal actions that were directed against all ethnic groups, including Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats, with the aim that the culprits, regardless of their national or religious affiliation, are deservedly punished," Zakharova said.