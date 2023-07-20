World Drama in Slovenia: Around 90 people captured PHOTO The rescuers managed to get to the hut last night and deliver food and medicine to the captives, so that they could get through the night more easily. Source: Telegraf Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 09:02 Tweet Share Shutterstock/inray27 Shutterstock/inray27

About 90 mountaineers were trapped in a hut in Krma, a valley in the Triglav National Park. Among them there are blind and partially blind people, reports 24ur.



During the storm, a large number of trees fell on the road, which is now impassable.



The rescuers managed to get to the hut last night and deliver food and medicine to the captives, so that they could get through the night more easily.



Among the captured mountaineers there are 35 blind and partially blind people and their companions.



The Mountain Rescue Society of Slovenia posted on Facebook photos of its men trying to make their way to the captives.



Civil Protection Commander Srečko Šestan criticized the organizers of the trip.



"I am pointing out the irresponsibility of those who organize this. With such a weather forecast, they took those people to Triglav," he said.



He hopes that they will be able to rescue the mountaineers today during the morning.



The storm, which yesterday first hit Slovenia, and then Croatia and Serbia, caused great damage in the Radovna valley and its surroundings, so the road leading from Zgornja Radovna to the Krma and Kota valleys was closed.



According to the commander of the PGD Mojstran, the teams on the ground are eliminating the consequences of the storm, and the mentioned road is the only way to save the trapped mountaineers.



The storm caused victims in Slovenia and Croatia.