World "Leopards" arrived; Mass attacks have begun... War in Ukraine – 511th day. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 16:07

Moscow states that the armed forces of Russia carried out airstrikes on facilities and places in the shipyard in Odessa where, as claimed, the Ukrainians were preparing underwater drones for an attack on Crimea.



Odessa and Nikolaev were attacked by "Shahid" drones and "Kalibr" missiles.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today that overnight attacks on Odessa, in southern Ukraine, targeted military and fuel infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia deliberately targeted infrastructure linked to the grain deal. The Russian attack damaged an industrial plant and a grain and oil terminal in the port, the head of the Odessa regional military administration said.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it "carried out an attack with high-precision naval and air weapons on the facilities of the military industry, fuel infrastructure and ammunition warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Odessa, as well as on the air base of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Kirovohrad region."



It adds that all target objects are hit.

Peskov: The West turns a blind eye to all terrorist attacks by Kyiv in Russia

The West is ready to turn a blind eye to all terrorist attacks organized by the Kiev regime in Russia, the spokesman of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said today.



"The West is ready to turn a blind eye to every terrorist attack organized by the Kyiv regime in our country. In this case, they are silent. This is nothing new, it happened before, it will happen again, we understand it very well," he said, commenting on the fact that Western countries did not condemn Ukraine for the attack on the Crimean bridge, reports TASS. In the early hours of Monday morning, Ukrainian forces used two surface drones to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings for the "Terrorist Act".



In the attack, two adults were killed, a married couple from the Belgorod region and their minor child was injured. The road surface of the bridge was also damaged. Traffic on the bridge has been suspended since morning. Rail traffic has already resumed and the ferry crossing is now operational. Passenger cars will soon be able to cross over to the mainland from Crimea by ferry, but trucks must take the northern land route through the new regions. The Ministry of Defense announced retaliatory missile strikes on facilities where terrorist attacks on Russia were being prepared using water drones and on the site of their production in the shipyard in the Odesa region.

"Leopards" have arrived

Spain delivered four Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which Prime Minister of that country Pedro Sanchez promised to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. A field hospital was also delivered.

Putin is not going to the summit in South Africa, he is afraid of arrest

Putin will miss a summit in South Africa over concerns he could be arrested, Sky News reported.



President of South Africa has confirmed that Russian President Putin will not attend an international summit in the country next month "according to mutual agreement".



Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu will attend in his place.