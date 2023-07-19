World A series of explosions, the most terrible night since the beginning of the war VIDEO Last night's Russian airstrike on Odessa was "one of the most terrible nights" since the start of the war, the mayor of that city in southern Ukraine said. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 12:47 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"We don't remember such an attack since the beginning of the invasion," Mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, said on Facebook.



There were no fatalities, but the city was rocked by a series of explosions, and several people were injured by pieces of a downed Russian rocket, officials said.