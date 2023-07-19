World Putin ordered: "Thunder" police special forces is moving towards the Ukrainians Russian President Vladimir Putin transferred ''Thunder'' special squad of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the jurisdiction of the National Guard of Russia. Source: index.hr Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 11:33 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

This move should enable the transfer of special forces from the Thunder unit to the front lines in Ukraine, said Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the Russian parliament from Putin's United Russia party.



Russian President decided to pull the trigger just weeks after meeting with the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and following an attempted coup by a group of Wagner mercenaries.