World "It's Kurti's fault" Representatives of the opposition in Kosovo believe that relations between Kosovo and Albania are at the lowest point in history, reports RTV21. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 12:12 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This happened after the decision of Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti not to travel to Tirana for the preparatory meeting of the Berlin Process at the invitation of his Albanian colleague Edi Rama.



Ferat Shala from the Democratic Party of Kosovo is of the opinion that the main culprit for the weakening of relations with Albania is Kurti, who, as he stated, is also to blame for the isolation of Kosovo after "a series of failures in relations with allies".



"We cannot understand this relationship, nor the ideological gap, nor the course of this government, which distances us from the USA and the European Union. We already have completely frozen political and diplomatic relations with the parent state, which seriously damages the image of the state of Kosovo, the image of our people. Individual whims and the leadership ambitions of this government have made Kosovo isolated in the entire regional political and economic spectrum," Shala points out.



Pal Lekaj, MP of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, says that Kurti cannot divide the relations between Kosovo and Albania.



"The relations between Kosovo and Albania are at the lowest possible point and this does not contribute, especially in a situation where there are two countries like Kosovo and Albania, because we have a lot in common, and in no way should any prime minister dare to break relations between Albania and Kosovo, because we are one people, one blood and one language. Prime Minister Kurti's stubbornness has led us to this situation where we have broken relations with the international factor, especially with Albania," Lekaj said.



On the other hand, analyst Fidan Ukaj points out for RTV21 that relations between Kosovo and Albania have never been at a good level, but that after Kurti came to power, there is an even more pronounced cooling of relations.



"Relations with Albania were not consistently good. Prime Minister Rama did not have very good relations with the Prime Minister of Kosovo, but depending on the differences between the Prime Ministers, we did not have a cooling point to the extent that it is now. Refusal of meetings with Prime Minister Rama, Kurti not going to informal dinner, as was the case, does not contribute to the rapprochement of the two governments, the relaxation of relations and the unique representation of the two states in the international arena or even the great help that Albania provided to Kosovo in countries where it could not be represented," said Ukaj.



Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti recently did not meet with Edi Rama in Pristina after the joint session of the two governments that was supposed to be held in Djakovica was canceled in June. Kurti also refused Rama's invitation to participate in the summit in Tirana within the framework of the Berlin process.