World They acknowledged: We blew it up VIDEO Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, announced that explosion at the ammunition depot was carried out by Ukrainian special forces. Source: index.hr Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 10:37 Tweet Share EPA/VALDA KALNINA

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, announced that last night's explosion at the ammunition depot was an operation by Ukrainian special forces.



The explosion occurred at a Russian military base in Crimea.



"We successfully carried out an operation in occupied Crimea. The enemy is hiding the extent of the damage and the number of victims," Budanov announced on his Telegram channel.



Sergei Aksyonov, the governor of Crimea appointed by Moscow, previously wrote on Telegram that the temporary evacuation of about two thousand people from the Kirovsky District to the annexed peninsula was planned. The reason for the evacuation is a fire that broke out at the military training grounds, the Russian state news agency TASS reports.



He added that there are no victims for now. "A temporary evacuation of the population from four inhabited places is planned. In total, it is about 2,000 people," said Aksyonov. He confirmed that the nearby Tavrida Highway was closed. A crisis team was formed because of the fire. Earlier, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that there were explosions at military training grounds.



Ukrainian media and Russian Telegram channels linked to Russian security services are reporting that the weapons depot is actually on fire after a Ukrainian airstrike overnight. The spokesman for the military administration of Odessa, Sergei Brachuk, released two videos of fire in an uninhabited area, with the description: "Enemy weapons depot, Old Crimea."