World The Wagner group members were seen; "Preparing a terrorist attack" War in Ukraine – 510th day.

The bridge connecting Russia with the annexed peninsula of Crimea was once again the target of an attack carried out by naval drones.



Sources from Kyiv claim that it was carried out in order to make it difficult to supply Russian troops in the south and east of Ukraine. The damage is enormous, road traffic has been completely stopped, while rail traffic continues without major problems.

FSB: The woman was preparing a terrorist attack, instructions were given to her by Ukrainians

Russian state media claim that the security service of the Russian Federation arrested a woman on suspicion of preparing a "terrorist attack" in the Yaroslavl region, which is located north of Moscow.



"A Russian citizen born in 1987 was arrested, who, on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, collected and transmitted information about a critical infrastructure facility in the Yaroslavl region," announced the FSB, which adds that criminal proceedings have been initiated that could result in a ten-year prison sentence.

Wagner's convoy arrived in Belarus

The first convoy of Wagner's forces has arrived at a previously abandoned military base in Belarus, and at least two more are on their way, a CNN analysis of satellite images and social media videos has found.



Satellite images from the company "Planet Labs" show the first convoy arriving at a Belarusian military base that has been empty for years. The convoy stretches all the way from the base to the highway exit. Less than an hour later, a new Airbus satellite image shows the entire convoy parked at the base. CNN was able to confirm that the vehicles belonged to Wagner's forces because several vehicles in the Airbus satellite image matched those seen in a video posted on social media showing a convoy bearing Wagner's flags stopped along the highway. The convoy seen in the video included numerous trucks, big rigs with bulldozers, van-like garbage trucks and dozens of civilian trucks and cars. CNN identified a total of 115 new vehicles at the base, which were not seen in previous satellite images.



This is the first time Wagner's forces have been seen since their failed coup attempt in June. Two more Wagner convoys were moving towards the base yesterday afternoon.

The Russians went on the offensive

Russian forces have gone on the offensive in the direction of Kupyansk, and Ukrainian forces are maintaining a firm defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this morning.



The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army adds that the Russian forces continued to concentrate their efforts in the direction of Marinka, Liman, Avdeyevka and Bakhmut, and states that there were 36 clashes in those directions and in the direction of Kupyansk in the past day. At the same time, the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev said that the Ukrainian forces achieved success in the offensive on two directions of the southern part of the front and that they are now holding positions. "At the same time, in the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army continues to conduct offensive operations north and south of the city," Kovalev said.



According to him, Russian forces are offering strong resistance and heavy fighting continues.