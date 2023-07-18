World Russian revenge has begun Russian forces attacked the south of Ukraine last night with Shahed drones and Kalibr missiles, explosions heard in Mykolaiv and Odesa, Ukrainian media reports. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 18, 2023 | 11:00 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

Russian forces first launched several waves of attack drones at the southern part of Ukraine, and then fired six Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Odesa, the Southern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced, as Unian reports.



It is stated that the Ukrainian air defense forces eliminated all Russian missiles, and that the port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and several private households were damaged by fragments of the downed missiles and the shock wave.



An elderly man was wounded in his own home and was hospitalized. As it was added, 21 Shahed drones were destroyed in the Odesa region, and four unmanned aerial vehicles were eliminated over the Nikolaev region.



In the Nikolaev area, an industrial facility was hit and a fire broke out.



The head of the Nikolaev area, Vitalii Kim, said that, according to initial information, there were no victims.