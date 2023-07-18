World 0

Dramatic warning: This is just the beginning - what's coming is terrifying

Humanity should prepare for even more severe heat waves in the future.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Shutterstock/Quality Stock Arts
Shutterstock/Quality Stock Arts

This was stated by Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science at University College London.

"This is just the beginning. This is what the climate system can do with just 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming. Current global policies are putting us at 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100. That's really scary," Lewis warned, reports Sky News.

According to him, society will have to adapt to extreme temperatures.

"Thorough, rapid and permanent reductions in carbon emissions to net zero can halt warming, but humanity will have to adapt to even more severe heat waves in the future," Lewis added.

As he assessed, there are fewer and fewer opportunities to ensure a vital and sustainable future for everyone.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Russian revenge has begun

Russian forces attacked the south of Ukraine last night with Shahed drones and Kalibr missiles, explosions heard in Mykolaiv and Odesa, Ukrainian media reports.

World Tuesday, July 18, 2023 11:00 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos
page 1 of 26 go to page