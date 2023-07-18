World Dramatic warning: This is just the beginning - what's coming is terrifying Humanity should prepare for even more severe heat waves in the future. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 18, 2023 | 09:43 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Quality Stock Arts

This was stated by Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science at University College London.



"This is just the beginning. This is what the climate system can do with just 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming. Current global policies are putting us at 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100. That's really scary," Lewis warned, reports Sky News.



According to him, society will have to adapt to extreme temperatures.



"Thorough, rapid and permanent reductions in carbon emissions to net zero can halt warming, but humanity will have to adapt to even more severe heat waves in the future," Lewis added.



As he assessed, there are fewer and fewer opportunities to ensure a vital and sustainable future for everyone.