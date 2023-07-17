World "Colossal losses. They will experience complete defeat" Armed forces of Ukraine will be in critical condition and will experience complete defeat by the end of summer, said former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter Source: RT.rs Monday, July 17, 2023 | 22:09 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos, File

"I still believe that by the end of the summer or the beginning of the fall, Ukraine will literally lose the ability to carry out major military operations," says Ritter and states that the main evidence for these claims is the recognition of US President Joseph Biden that Kyiv is running out of ammunition.



According to him, the White House decided to send cluster munitions to Kyiv to try to save the situation, but this move will not change the course of events on the front.



"Ukraine is suffering colossal losses, and without shells, it will experience a complete defeat," Ritter concluded.