World Americans acknowledged: "Putin is a genius" The strategy of Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine and the West has made it possible to achieve important results. Source: Sputnik Monday, July 17, 2023 | 14:24

This was written by United States Armed Forces veteran Noctis Draven on Twitter.



''Putin is a genius, a lot of people criticize him for taking too long with Ukraine but by dragging it out he has,



1. Exhausted Ukraine combat capabilities and troops, (which is also sad for the human life aspect.)



2. Allowed the world to see Zelensky for what he is and exposed western lies.



3. Exhausted huge amounts of western and NATO supplies and money.



4. Delt serious blows to western economies and allowed the world to rally around Russia and China.



5. Had he went hard and fast on Ukraine he definitely would have appeared to be a dictator hungry for power and land so the soft hand has also painted him in a more favorable light on the global stage.



Draven concluded that Putin is playing 5D chess and that the people just can't see it.