World Total collapse: More than 1,600 flights canceled More than 1,600 flights have been canceled at three major airports due to heavy rain storms and flooding that hit the state of New York. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 17, 2023 | 14:11

The most flights were canceled in New Jersey, where about 30 percent of all scheduled flights were delayed, and passengers who managed to land waited for their luggage for more than two hours, while many passengers lost their luggage, the New York Post reports.



331 flights were canceled at JFK airport, and 281 at La Guardia.



Thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding hit much of the greater New York area on Sunday, with the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood warning for parts of Queens and the Bronx in the afternoon.



The rain and subsequent flooding killed one New Yorker and caused an estimated $50 million in damage.