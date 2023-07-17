World Russians announce their retaliation: Total destruction. They will blow up... Deputy President of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, spoke after the explosion on the Crimean bridge. Source: Novosti Monday, July 17, 2023 | 13:53 Tweet Share EPA/IRINA GORBASYOVA

Medvedev said that world and Russian experience shows that it is impossible to fight terrorists with sanctions, intimidation or concessions.



"They understand only the language of force. Only personal and completely inhumane methods," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.



He says that it is necessary to blow up the houses of terrorists and their relatives.



"Search for and eliminate their accomplices, abandoning the senseless idea of trial against them. But the main thing is to destroy the terrorist leaders, no matter in which crevices these insects are hiding. It is difficult, but possible," said the deputy president of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.



The Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee announced today that Kyiv carried out an attack on the Crimean bridge with two unmanned vessels. On that occasion, the bridge was damaged, two people died, while one girl was injured. Kyiv did not comment on Russia's allegations, except for a statement made by Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the southern operational command of the Ukrainian army.



She pointed out that the explosions on the bridge could be a planned provocation by Russia in order to abandon the application of the Black Sea Agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain. Later in the day, the spokesman of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that those agreements cease to be valid until the conditions set by Russia are met.