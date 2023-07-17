World Wagner ready to kill Russians: "They won't hesitate" Former FSB agent and Russian military blogger Igor Girkin warned that Wagner members won't hesitate to kill Russians if ordered to do so by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Source: index.hr Monday, July 17, 2023 | 10:29 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo, File

Former FSB agent and Russian military blogger Igor Girkin warned that members of Wagner would not hesitate to kill Russians if ordered to do so by their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.



Let us remind you that last month, the Wagner members launched a short-lived armed rebellion against the Russian military leadership.



Prigozhin then accused regular Russian forces of attacking Wagner's positions in Ukraine. During the rebellion, the Wagner group members occupied military positions in Rostov-on-Don and marched towards Moscow.



However, everything soon ended thanks to an agreement mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.



Yesterday, Strelkov wrote on his Telegram channel that during the rebellion, the Wagnerians "perfectly demonstrated their readiness" to "kill their fellow citizens" in the future in accordance with the orders of the "maniac (Prigozhin)", reports Newsweek.



"The slogans of the so-called 'March of Justice' became a point of reference in the further existence of this Wagner, and those forces that remained in the aforementioned illegal armed formation under the command of (Prigozhin) are the same traitors to Russia as he is," he said.



"It's exactly the same. Prigozhin's 'private army' has no moral right to consider itself a defender of the homeland. And its fighters defend their right to kill anyone and anywhere for the money their 'employer' pays them," he added.



Strelkov stressed that Wagner had not "suffered the slightest punishment" for its failed rebellion against Russia.