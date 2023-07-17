World Terrorist attack. The Russians are clear: they launched an attack Russia claims that the incident on the Crimean bridge was carried out by Ukrainians. Source: B92 Monday, July 17, 2023 | 10:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee claims that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian drones.



"At 3:05 a.m., two Ukrainian drones attacked the Crimean bridge as a result of a terrorist act, part of the pavement on the bridge was damaged. Two adults were killed and one child was injured," the Committee said in a statement.



They pointed out that an investigation into the terrorist attack had been launched.



Let us remind you that two people were killed today and one child was injured on the Crimean Bridge, while traffic was stopped due to damage to the roadway, the Russian news agency RIA reported, citing the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Region.

Zakharova: The decision on the attack was made by Kyiv officials with the participation of the US intelligence services

The attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram.



Zakharova stated that the decision on the attack was made by Ukrainian officials and the military with the participation of U.S. and British intelligence services. "Today's attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime. This regime is terrorist and has all the characteristics of an international organized criminal group," Zakharova pointed out. She stated that decisions are made by Ukrainian officials and the military with the direct participation of American and British intelligence services and politicians.



"The United States of America and Great Britain lead a terrorist state structure," the diplomat concluded.