World Dramatic footage tours the world: They were hit, first photos released PHOTO/VIDEO Photos and videos showing the extent of the damage on the Crimean bridge are circulating on social networks. Source: B92 Monday, July 17, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo, File

Let's recall that two people were killed today and one child was injured on the Crimean Bridge, while traffic was stopped due to damage to the roadway, the Russian news agency RIA reported, citing the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Region.

Morning in Ukraine. Something happened to the Crimean bridge. pic.twitter.com/EbTo8JNS4H — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) July 17, 2023

"According to the data of the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Territory, a minor was injured in an emergency situation on the Crimean bridge," the statement said.



The spokeswoman of the southern military command of the Ukrainian army, Nataliya Gumenyuk, said that "the alleged attack on the Crimean bridge may be a Russian provocation."

And my favourite part...

CRIMEAN BRIDGE... BAVOVNA 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ehlJ8XaiAY — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) July 17, 2023

Igor Mikhailichenko, deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea, has gone to the scene, and the managers and investigators of the Crimean headquarters of the Investigative Committee also have gone there.