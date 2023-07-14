World S-550; This system would be able to shoot down spacecraft as well Two years ago, quite unexpectedly, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu mentioned that Russia possesses the S-550 air defense system. Source: bulgarianmilitary/M.S. Friday, July 14, 2023 | 23:05 Tweet Share Foto: Sputnik/Profimedia

He then spoke about the order of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that all air defense systems must be improved, and then he particularly emphasized the S-350, S-500 and never-before-mentioned S-550 air defense systems.



Medium-range missiles of the S-350 and S-500 systems are already known in military circles. However, the S-550 was a new entrant, a system that was only hinted at during the conference. Recently, the Russian media began to buzz with claims that the development of the S-550 system is already underway.



The Russian military began deploying the S-500 Prometheus air defense system as early as 2020, despite several delays. Initially, experts speculated that the S-550 could be an offshoot of the shorter-range S-500, much like the S-350 is a medium-range missile that complements the longer-range S-300 and S-400 systems. Russian state news agency TASS recalled the S-550 mobile anti-missile defense system developed between 1981-1988, which was never put into service. However, Sergey Chemezov later clarified at the Dubai air show that the S-550 is designed to detect and intercept ballistic missiles at a longer range than the S-500 and that the physical components for the system have already been built. The current consensus among analysts is that the S-550 will be a mobile system focused on strategic defense. It is expected to protect against intercontinental ballistic missiles that climb high into space before unleashing nuclear destruction at speeds up to twenty times the speed of sound.



Russian insiders hint at a "space attack" or "space defense" function, which could include tasks such as intercepting low-orbiting spacecraft such as the US military's X-37B. Interestingly, no naval variant is planned, unlike the S-500. The S-500, already praised for its advanced ballistic missile defense capabilities, uses the 77N6-N series missile. This missile, according to US intelligence services, is effective against medium-range missiles and some intercontinental ballistic missiles.