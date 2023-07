World Russians lose, Putin surrounded? Ukraine is "setting the trend" in the information war and now Russia is losing that war, said the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Source: index.hr Friday, July 14, 2023 | 11:50 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Budanov claims to have "sources" close to Vladimir Putin.



"All future wars will look like this. In any country in the world. We can say that we are setting the trend," he told Reuters.



"Here we started in a completely different way. And now the Russians are losing the information battle," he added.