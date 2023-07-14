World Zakharova reacted: Vučić was right In the context of Ukraine's non-admission to NATO, the spokesperson of the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, also mentioned President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Sputnik Friday, July 14, 2023 | 11:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

She told "Russia 24" TV Channel that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, should not worry about Ukraine not being accepted into NATO, but because his country has fallen apart.



She referred to the statement of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who advised Zelenskiy not to worry about the fact that there is no concrete plan for Ukraine's accession to NATO and added that the West is preparing "great and wonderful things for Ukraine at the end of the year".



"In my opinion, he is right that Zelensky should probably be least worried about Ukraine not being accepted into NATO. He has many other, more important reasons for anxiety - he no longer has a state, no people, no industry, no production, no political parties, civil society, no freedoms at all," commented Zakharova.



In this regard, she recalled the restrictions on the use of the Russian language in Ukraine. "Millions of books were burned, the same as was the case in the Third Reich - no different, just the same. For every word, a person can be tied up on the street and taken to some kind of dungeon. They force people to the front, tie them to poles, pour paint on them, beat them - these are the reasons for real anxiety," added Zakharova. As she pointed out, it was important for Zelensky to join NATO now in order to preserve the borders, because when joining the Alliance, all members should recognize the country within its borders.



"However, for a number of NATO members, that story is not closed, on the contrary - the issue is open, primarily for Poland," Zakharova assessed.