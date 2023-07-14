World A monster captured by satellite; Experts in shock - 60 degrees! PHOTO The heat wave that hit a large part of southern Europe is already taking its toll, and satellite images of the so-called "Kerber" in Italy have been published. Source: klix.ba Friday, July 14, 2023 | 11:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ty ONeil

On the official Twitter account, the European Commission published a video recorded by the Sentinel-3 satellite, which was launched into space by the European Space Agency.



"In the Spanish region of Extremadura, on July 11, a temperature higher than 60 degrees Celsius was measured on the earth's surface," they stated in the announcement.

La península ibérica protagoniza la #ImagenDelDía de @defis_eu por la #OlaDeCalor.



➡️Deja récords de temperatura en varios países, además de en 🇪🇸.



⬇️El #Sentinel3🇪🇺🛰️ midió el 11 de julio más de 60 °C de temperatura en la superficie terrestre en Extremadura.



📷@CopernicusEU pic.twitter.com/gbecoVyJV2 — Comisión Europea (@ComisionEuropea) July 12, 2023

On that occasion, meteorologists also reacted, stressing that such measurements are astonishing.



"It is true that temperatures have risen, but much, much more than in previous years," they stated. The heat wave will last a little longer in Europe, and it is expected that temperatures will exceed 40 degrees in all countries of southern Europe. In Italy, temperatures could reach 48.8 degrees Celsius, and a red weather alert has been issued for 10 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.



"We are facing an unbearable heat wave. During a heat wave, all necessary precautions must be taken to avoid tragedies," said politician Nicola Fratoianni.