World "Peace will reign in the morning if Americans want it" The conflict in Ukraine will end as soon as the US wants it, since Ukraine has lost its sovereignty, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said. Source: Sputnik Friday, July 14, 2023 | 11:05

"Peace will reign in the morning if the Americans want it. And why the Americans don't want it, that's the question the whole world is thinking about. Ukraine has actually lost its sovereignty – it has no money, no military industry, no military production capacity of its own. Ukraine gets money mainly from the USA, military resources also from the Americans and the West," Orbán points out.



According to him, if they said in Washington that they wanted peace, in case they call for a ceasefire and negotiations, "it would happen the next morning".



"We didn't get an answer even at the NATO summit as to why the Americans don't want it," Orbán told Radio "Košut".



Earlier, Orbán said that peace in Ukraine can only be achieved after negotiations between Russia and the USA, and that Europe missed the chance to be a mediator because it failed to ensure that the Minsk agreements were implemented.