World Killed and razed to the ground PHOTO On social networks, the Ukrainian side announced that Russian general Oleg Tsokov was killed. Friday, July 14, 2023 | 09:46

The news of his death appeared a few days ago, when it was also stated that he died in the occupied city of Berdyansk.



However, as Nexta writes now, he was killed in the hotel, which was razed to the ground. "There is practically nothing left of the hotel," said Nexta, adding a photo of the Russian generator, crossed out with a red "X".