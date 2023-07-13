World 0

Russians, beware... It will come...

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said today that the Russian leadership should be afraid...

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

However, as he emphasized, they should be afraid of the Ukrainian soldier, not the F-16 aircraft.

According to him, regardless of Moscow's threats, those U.S. fighter jets will be delivered as planned.

"Russia's only threat is a Ukrainian soldier. This is whom Putin & co should be most afraid of. Ukraine will receive F-16s on schedule. Russia will swallow it despite Lavrov’s tongue-rattling", Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned today that Moscow will consider the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine a "nuclear threat".

