Macron received a severed finger - it caused chaos in the Elysée Palace A severed finger was mailed to French President Emmanuel Macron's residence, Valeurs actuelles newspaper reported, citing a security source. Thursday, July 13, 2023 | 10:57

The disturbing package was received by the correspondence of the Elysée Palace between July 9 and 10, the source said, adding that the human appendage was found by the police.



The package reportedly arrived ahead of Bastille Day, France's national holiday celebrated on July 14. According to the report, the person who mailed the finger has been identified.



"This immediately triggered the appropriate procedures for cases involving distress, so that the persons concerned could contact the relevant services and undergo a medical assessment," the source said.



Macron's office declined to comment on the matter, according to Valeurs actuelles. In 2021, Spanish authorities intercepted envelopes containing threatening letters and bullets sent to several politicians and officials. In 2022, Spanish police arrested a 74-year-old man as part of an investigation into letter bombs sent to various institutions, including the country's Ministry of Defense.



Last year, Ukraine announced that its embassies in Europe had received "bloody" packages containing animal eyes, RT reported.