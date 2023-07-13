World The "three-headed monster from hell" has arrived; More than 60,000 dead are expected Heat wave affected parts of southern Europe and northwestern Africa. It is predicted that record temperatures will be recorded in the coming days in these areas Source: B92, Beta Thursday, July 13, 2023 | 10:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andy Wong

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey, the BBC reports.



In Italy, temperatures could reach up to 48.8 degrees, and a red alert has been issued for 10 cities, including Florence and Rome.



A man in his 40s died of heatstroke in northern Italy on Tuesday.



Italian media reported that the worker was painting a pedestrian crossing in the town of Lodi, near Milan, before collapsing from the heat. He was transferred to the hospital where he later died. "We are facing an unbearable heat wave," Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni wrote on Twitter.



Several tourists in the country have already collapsed due to heatstroke, including a Briton outside the Colosseum in Rome. The heat wave, named "Cerberus" by the Italian Meteorological Society after the three-headed monster of Greek mythology, also described in Dante's Inferno, is forecast to cause extreme conditions over the next few days.



The highest temperatures are expected tomorrow. In Prague, it is expected to be around 36 degrees on Saturday, which is significantly higher than the average of 24 degrees for July.



The highest temperature in Europe of 48.8 degrees was recorded near Syracuse on the Italian island of Sicily in August 2021. More than 60,000 people died in Europe as a result of the heat last year. It is feared that this heatwave could cause many more deaths this summer.



A heat wave is a period in which temperatures are higher than expected for that time of year.



Experts say that periods of extremely hot weather are becoming more frequent and that record temperatures are normal due to climate change.

Chaos in Serbia as well: RHMZ issued 4 warnings

RHMZ has issued as many as four warnings for Serbia. The first refers to very high temperatures and it reads: "During the second decade of July in Serbia, very warm weather is expected. Today the maximum temperature is 34 to 40°C. On Friday, the temperature will drop for a short time (by 5 to 7 degrees), and then rise in temperature will follow again, so daily maximums of 35 to 40°C are expected again on Sunday and in the first half of next week. Tropical nights with minimum temperatures above 20°C are also expected in big cities."



Also, a weather warning has been issued for the Vojvodina area, because in the afternoon in that part of our country, severe downpours, thunder, local hail and stormy winds are expected. A warning was also issued for Belgrade.



"During the second decade of July, Belgrade is very warm. Today the maximum temperature is around 38°C. On Friday, the temperature will drop for a short time (by 5 to 7 degrees), on Saturday around 35°C, and on Sunday and in the first part of the next week again from 38 to 40°C", states the RHMZ. Also, a storm is expected in the Belgrade area, tonight.



RHMZ also activated a red weather alarm for Serbia on the whole, due to extremely high temperatures. Also, an orange weather alert is on for rain and thunderstorms, while a yellow warning is in effect for wind.