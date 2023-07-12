World It's been confirmed: Russian General killed by Ukrainians Deputy commander of the Russian Southern Military District, General Oleg Zokov, was killed in a Ukrainian missile attack, Russian state television announced. Source: index.hr Wednesday, July 12, 2023 | 20:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Unfortunately, he died heroically. That man deserves great recognition, he had incredible authority in the armed forces," retired general and Duma deputy Andrei Gurulyov told television.



Russian Ministry of Defense has not officially confirmed that Zokov was killed. Several Russian Telegram channels previously reported that Zokov was killed in the shelling of the occupied Ukrainian town of Berdyansk, which is located about 100 kilometers from the front.



Kyiv has greatly stepped up its shelling of Russian rear command and logistics centers and fuel and ammunition depots in recent weeks, using, among other things, British Storm Shadow cruise missiles.



Zokov (51) was on the European list of those sanctioned for participating in the war. He is believed to be partially responsible for a series of rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities. He is the sixth Russian general whose death has been confirmed since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.