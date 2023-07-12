World Kissinger, you're pranked VIDEO A Russian duo known for pranking celebrities say they forced Henry Kissinger to reveal his thoughts on sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 12, 2023 | 12:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The 100-year-old former U.S. statesman has become the latest person to be pranked by a couple known as Vovan and Lexus, according to Russian media.



Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov are known for the hoaxes that have involved numerous people in high positions, but also public figures, such as Elton John, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as former U.S. President George W. Bush.



Their latest prank involved calling Kissinger on a video call, posing as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asking Kissinger what he was thinking - who was behind last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, which transports gas between Russia and Germany.



After a long pause, Kissinger says, "Honestly, I thought you were." Fake Zelensky then replies: "Really? You think that we (did it)? No, no." Kissinger then says, "But I didn't blame you," suggesting that the remark was not a criticism.



The video has not been independently verified, and Newsweek emailed Kissinger and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for comment, but did not receive a response.