World In Vilnius, there was talk about Serbia: NATO's message concerns Kosovo and Metohija Strengthening NATO-Serbia relations would benefit the Alliance, Serbia, and the entire region, it was published after the first day of the summit in Vilnius. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 21:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP

Strengthening NATO-Serbia relations would benefit the Alliance, Serbia, and the entire region, it was stated in the communique published after the first day of the summit in Vilnius.



In the points concerning Serbia, they also state that they call on Belgrade and Pristina to urgently de-escalate, return to dialogue and implement the agreements from Brussels and Ohrid, the Tanjug reporter reported.



"We expect Serbia to engage constructively with NATO and its neighbors, including its public communications about the mutual benefits of NATO-Serbia cooperation," it says in point 77, which should be part of the final document, which the leaders of the Alliance will adopt during tomorrow's final day of the summit in Vilnius.



As they stated, they support dialogue with the support of the EU and other efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina and call on the parties to seize the moment and engage in good faith towards achieving a lasting political solution.



"We call on both sides to immediately de-escalate, return to dialogue and constructively engage in the implementation of the agreement on the path to normalization between Belgrade and Pristina, which was recently reached in Brussels and Ohrid," the document reads.



In point 78, they say that they remain committed to the continuous engagement of NATO in the so-called Kosovo, through the NATO-led KFOR mission.



"KFOR will continue to ensure a safe environment and freedom of movement in Kosovo in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244," the communiqué states. As he writes, the recent escalating actions are unacceptable and condemn the violence in the so-called north of Kosovo, as well as, as they stated, unprovoked attacks in which NATO soldiers suffered serious injuries.



"We have increased the presence of KFOR troops to respond to recurring tensions. Any changes in the number of KFOR forces will remain based on conditions, not calendar," the document says.