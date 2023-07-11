World He was definitely executed; And, it's pure revenge The execution of the commander of the Russian submarine that sowed death in Ukraine is most likely the revenge of Ukrainian saboteurs, the media write. Source: Slobodna Dalmacija Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 12:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/OLEG PEREVERZEV

Let us remind you that the commander of the submarine, 42-year-old captain 2nd rank Stanislav Ruzhitsky, was liquidated on the territory of Russia, in the city of Krasnodar. He was ambushed while jogging, according to the latest details released today.



The news of his death was confirmed by numerous Russian media and communication channels: from the state agency TASS, which referred to police sources, to the Telegram channels Shot, Baza and Mash.



Captain Ruzhitsky, they announced, was met by an unknown person near the Olympus Arena sports complex in Krasnodar, who shot him four times in the chest and back, after which the person fled. Ruzhitsky died on the spot.



In addition to being the commander of the infamous submarine that launched Caliber missiles at Ukrainian civilians during the war, Ruzhitsky was recently in charge of recruitment as he was appointed deputy head of the department for mobilization work in Krasnodar and the surrounding region.



Ukrainians have been accusing him in their war databases since last year of "direct participation in the military invasion of Ukraine".



They state that during the aggression he commanded the submarine "Alrosa" as part of the Black Sea Fleet, from which rockets were fired at Ukrainian territory and civilian targets on several occasions.



The Ukrainian media included Ruzhitsky on the list of Russian submarine captains who carried out the deadly attack on Vinica exactly one year ago, when 27 innocent people died and more than a hundred were wounded. Ukrainian partisans have so far managed to carry out a whole series of murders of key collaborationist figures in Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation, such as Crimea and Kherson.



They were somewhat less active on the territory of Russia, but among the most famous partisan-sabotage actions there certainly belongs the murder of the Russian militant blogger Vladlen Tatarsky with a bomb in Yevgeny Prigozhin's cafe in St. Petersburg.



Some attribute to anti-Putin saboteurs the placement of a bomb under the car of the Moscow ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin, when his daughter was killed. However, this ambush killing in a Russian city far enough away from the front lines is a propaganda and psychological blow to Putin's military order at a time of deep internal instability.



The message sent by the execution of Captain Stanislav Ruzhitsky from Ukraine to all Russian executors of criminal orders is more than clear, according to Slobodna Dalmacija.



It is interesting, however, that the Ukrainian defense intelligence service also dealt with this case, confirming the death of the Russian submarine commander, without taking responsibility, but publishing some very interesting details that could only be known by someone connected to that murder. Namely, that service stated on its Telegram account that seven (and not four, as it was written so far) bullets were fired at him from a "Makarov" pistol.



They even knew what the weather conditions were, because they stated that the weather was very rainy, which is why the park where he was killed was deserted and there were no witnesses, which is why the attacker escaped unnoticed. They also tracked him through an application that are used by people who run and compete with others, which even indicate which path they took and when. In other words, he was followed.