Macron: I have decided

France has decided to hand over long-range missiles to Ukraine in support of a counter-offensive, President Emmanuel Macron announced.

Source: Sputnik
Tanjug/Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP
"I have decided to increase supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, to enable them to carry out attacks deep into the territory. At the same time, we adhere to our doctrine, which aims to enable Ukraine to defend its territory," he said ahead of the NATO summit.

Macron did not specify exactly which rockets it is.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna announced that France will approve a large package of financial aid to Ukraine, Sputnik reported.

