World "NO" – Article 5 will be activated Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it is in the interest of his country for Ukraine to join NATO ASAP, but that it must wait until the end of the conflict. Source: RT.rs Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 09:03 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

"It is in Poland's interest that Ukraine joins NATO as soon as possible. It has a strong and experienced army. However, such a decision will not be made at the summit in Vilnius. NATO will not formally invite Ukraine to join. We must wait for the end of the war," Duda said in an interview for "Bild".



At the same time, he added that he understands the German government's fear of a conflict between NATO and Russia, and that it is not in favor of the quick accession of Ukraine.



"It's not just Germany that worries about this. Such concerns exist in many countries. You have to be aware that, if Ukraine were to be accepted into NATO today during the war, it would first demand that Article 5 be activated. The other allied countries would then have to help in the defense of Ukraine. Then, war would break out," warned Duda.



However, he does not rule out the possibility of stationing Polish troops in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.



"Everything depends on what the agreements are. If Ukraine decides on peace negotiations with Russia and on a peacekeeping operation in which Western soldiers would take care of respect for the truce, Poland would participate. If it were NATO's decision, then we would, as a responsible member, supported that decision," said the Polish President.