World Erdogan said "yes": Sweden is joining NATO NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced today that the process of ratifying Sweden's application for membership in the Alliance will begin. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 10, 2023 | 23:13 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced today that the process of ratifying Sweden's application for membership in the Alliance will begin.



"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made it clear that Turkey is ready to ratify Sweden's membership," Stoltenberg said at a press conference, reports Swedish public service SVT.



He added that Sweden changed its constitution and strengthened measures against terrorism. "With Sweden as a member, this is a historic step by which NATO becomes stronger and more secure," Stoltenberg said, adding that Hungary has made it clear that it will not be the last to ratify Sweden's membership.



Sweden will thus become the 32nd member of the Alliance.

Biden supported Erdogan

American President Joseph Biden today welcomed the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



"I welcome the statement issued tonight by Turkey, Sweden and the Secretary General of NATO, including President Erdogan's commitment to forward the Protocol on the Accession of Sweden to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey for rapid ratification," the White House said in a statement issued by the US President. He added that he is ready to work with Erdogan and Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area.



"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd ally in NATO. I thank Secretary General Stoltenberg for his leadership," said Biden.