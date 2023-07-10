World Putin met with Prigozhin Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the media reports. Source: B92 Monday, July 10, 2023 | 14:26 Tweet Share Tanjug/Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Prigozhin met on June 29, five days after the rebellion ended.



As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained, 35 people attended the meeting.



"All the commanders were invited, including Prigozhin himself. This meeting was held in the Kremlin on June 29. It lasted almost three hours," Peskov said without giving details of the meeting.



"The only thing we can say is that the president gave an assessment of the company's actions at the front, and also gave his assessment of the events of June 24. Putin listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them further options for employment," said Peskov.



Let us remind you that the rebellion was "suppressed" by an agreement mediated by the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.



As part of the deal, Prigozhin was supposed to leave Russia and move to Belarus. His men had three choices: follow Prigozhin to Belarus, join the regular Russian army, or stop fighting and return home.



After the rebellion was put down, Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin had indeed arrived in Belarus. But for weeks no one could confirm it. And then on Thursday, Lukashenko denied himself, saying that Prigozhin was in St. Petersburg and might be traveling to Moscow or somewhere else.