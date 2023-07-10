World Ukraine on the verge of joining NATO; Kuleba: Consensus reached Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced today that NATO has decided to abandon the requirement that Kyiv follow the Membership Action Plan (MAP). Source: B92 Monday, July 10, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

This removed one of the obstacles for Ukraine joining NATO.



''Following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached consensus on removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership. I welcome this long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO. It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member'', Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter ahead of the summit of NATO in Lithuania.