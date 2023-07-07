World Russia: Avoid large-scale disaster; European citizens are not ready to march to hell Western ruling elites should understand that because of a failure on the battlefield, Kyiv wants to create reasons for NATO to deploy its contingent in Ukraine. Source: RT.rs Friday, July 7, 2023 | 12:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Ilustracija

This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Antonov, adding that the regional conflict would then turn into the third world war.



"Journalists continue to pretend that they do not notice the obvious, since the beginning of the Special Military Operation, all accusations of the Zelensky regime against us turned out to be diversionary operations of Kyiv itself," Antonov told "Newsweek".



However, the stakes are much higher now, the diplomat stressed, adding that Europe's nuclear security is at risk.



According to Antonov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statements that Russia planted explosives in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are absurd, because it makes no sense that Russia intends to damage the facility it has controlled since March last year. The Kyiv regime uses criminal intentions to divert attention from the "unsuccessful counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in which the West invested huge resources", and therefore falsely accuses Russia on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius.



"The Western ruling elites should understand that, due to the failure on the battlefield, Kyiv wants to create reasons for NATO to deploy its contingent in Ukraine, and the regional conflict would turn into the third world war," the Russian diplomat is sure.



Russia calls on the mentors of the Kyiv regime to take responsibility and influence Ukraine, in order to avoid a large-scale disaster, he emphasized and added that American and European citizens are not ready to march into the hell into which Zelensky's government is dragging the whole planet.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose members are based at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirmed that it did not find any traces of mines or explosives, as Kyiv initially claimed - not even on the roofs of the reactor buildings. The IAEA observation mission was deployed at the nuclear plant as early as September 2022. Before that, the station and the territory around it was repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian artillery, which Kyiv admitted at one point.



Just before the arrival of the IAEA mission, the Ukrainian military attempted to seize the facility, but were repulsed by the Russian military. Russia provided the UN with evidence of the Ukrainian attacks, but they refused to assign blame to anyone there.



Statements by the Pentagon that Russian armed forces are allegedly disrupting American efforts in the fight against terrorism in the Syrian Arab Republic have nothing to do with common sense, said the Russian ambassador in Washington, TASS reports.



Attacks on the highly professional actions of the Russian army in Syria, according to him, sometimes cross the line of decency. "They deliberately divert attention from the fact that the Americans are violating the safety rules of flying over the Syrian sky every day," said the Russian diplomat and reminded that US soldiers, unlike Russian ones, are in the Arab Republic contrary to the norms of international law. They, under the pretext of fighting terrorism, are actually occupying certain countries, Antonov explained.



The policy of the USA towards Syria has a destructive character; it does not only disrupt the stabilization of the situation and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Syria, but also negatively affects the situation in the entire Middle East, he emphasized.